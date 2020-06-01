Loading articles...

Walmart closing its Tire, Lube and Express businesses in stores across Canada

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT

Walmart says it will begin closing its Tire, Lube and Express businesses in stores across Canada.

An email from corporate affairs director Adam Grachnik says the move will allow Walmart to accelerate online growth while continuing to deliver its “core business of food, consumables, health and wellness, fashion and general merchandise.”

However, it says some of Walmart stores will continue to have a partnership with Mr. Lube.

The email says 106 stores Canada-wide and approximately 550 employees will be affected.

It says Walmart is attempting to minimize job losses and that it expects to retrain the vast majority of those employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

