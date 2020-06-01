Loading articles...

John Tory to raise Pride flag in live-streamed ceremony today

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 8:16 am EDT

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to mark the beginning of Pride month today by raising the rainbow and transgender flags at city hall.

The midday ceremony will be live streamed to encourage physical distancing and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tory announced in March that public events in the city would be cancelled through June 30 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride festivities, including the flagship parade, have been moved online as a result.

The Pride Toronto website says its “virtual Pride” will continue to create space for everyone to “express who they truly are.”

