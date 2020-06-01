Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Investigating the Toronto Blessing: A beautiful mystery
by the big story
Posted Jun 1, 2020 5:06 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, on January 20, 1994, strange things started happening at a small Christian church in Toronto. Worshipers found themselves laughing, shaking, falling, rolling around on the ground. That was only the beginning. How did the church suddenly become one of Toronto’s ‘Top Tourist Attractions’? Was something supernatural truly happening? Did gold teeth miraculously appear in people’s mouths?
Tara Jean Stevens was a teenager when this bizarre movement spread from Toronto to her childhood church on the other side of the country. More than 25 years later, her new podcast, Heaven Bent, searches for the truth behind the miracles and explores big questions of faith and feeling. The first episode was released today, and you can
find it right here.
GUEST: Tara Jean Stevens, host and creator of Heaven Bent
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
