Loading articles...

SUV hits 2 officers at Floyd protest in Buffalo, speeds off

A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after several officers apparently tackle a person on the street and handcuff him.

Other officers are then seen tending to the injured officers on the sidewalk.

Officers are seen scattering to avoid the SUV before it drives off past a military vehicle on Buffalo’s east side.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Authorities said their condition was stable.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:56 PM
EB/WB Convair is CLOSED near Pearson from Britannia to Renforth for this collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more