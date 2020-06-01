Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sentencing hearing for woman convicted in death of Edmonton toddler
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2020 12:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A woman who was convicted in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church is back in court today for a sentencing hearing. Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was convicted of manslaughter last November. She and the child's father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*
EDMONTON — A woman convicted in the death of a toddler whose lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church is back in court today for a sentencing hearing.
Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was convicted of manslaughter in November.
She and the child’s father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.
The boy was found dead outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.
Crier was also convicted of manslaughter.
He has not yet been sentenced, but a judge has said he will reduce Crier’s overall sentence because he has been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time in segregated custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020