Sentencing hearing for woman convicted in death of Edmonton toddler

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A woman who was convicted in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church is back in court today for a sentencing hearing. Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was convicted of manslaughter last November. She and the child's father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

EDMONTON — A woman convicted in the death of a toddler whose lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church is back in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was convicted of manslaughter in November.

She and the child’s father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy was found dead outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Crier was also convicted of manslaughter.

He has not yet been sentenced, but a judge has said he will reduce Crier’s overall sentence because he has been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time in segregated custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020

The Canadian Press

