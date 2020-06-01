Person found shot inside crashed car in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call at a plaza in the Warden Avenue and Bridletown Circle area just before 7 p.m.

They found a crashed car and a person inside who is believed to have been shot in the car.

The victim has serious injuries and paramedics have been called.

A white SUV was seen feeling the scene.

