Person found shot inside crashed car in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call at a plaza in the Warden Avenue and Bridletown Circle area just before 7 p.m.

They found a crashed car and a person inside who is believed to have been shot in the car.

The victim has serious injuries and paramedics have been called.

A white SUV was seen feeling the scene.

More to come

