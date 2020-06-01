Loading articles...

Protalix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

CARMIEL, Israel (AP) _ Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carmiel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.34. A year ago, they were trading at $3.75.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLX

The Associated Press

