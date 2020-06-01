Loading articles...

ProPetro: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $395.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.99. A year ago, they were trading at $19.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
New problem NB 400 north of King Rd. in the left lane, delays building. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more