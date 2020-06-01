Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Ombudsman office to investigate long term care homes
by News Staff
Posted Jun 1, 2020 12:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:59 pm EDT
In this Thursday, May 14, 2020 photo, a radiologist hold the hand of a patient before an X-ray at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, in Blackburn, England, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
The Ontario Ombudsman Office said Monday they are going to investigate the government’s oversight of long-term care homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Paul Dubé said in a news release he is launching the investigation under his own authority.
“Mr. Dubé said he is invoking his authority to investigate on his own initiative – without receiving complaints – in light of the grave concerns raised by COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province, and the report last week by Canadian military personnel that revealed shocking conditions in five such homes,” the release said.
Both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care have complaint and inspection branches — however, the Ombudsman oversees both of those ministries.