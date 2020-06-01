Ontario Ombudsman office to investigate long term care homes

The Ontario Ombudsman Office said Monday they are going to investigate the government’s oversight of long-term care homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Dubé said in a news release he is launching the investigation under his own authority.

“Mr. Dubé said he is invoking his authority to investigate on his own initiative – without receiving complaints – in light of the grave concerns raised by COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province, and the report last week by Canadian military personnel that revealed shocking conditions in five such homes,” the release said.

Both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care have complaint and inspection branches — however, the Ombudsman oversees both of those ministries.

