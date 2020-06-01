Ontario confirms 404 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 404 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a jump from the 326 cases reported yesterday.

Ten more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,276.

Of the 2,276 total deaths, 1,445 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1648 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

Hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators remained steady, but the number of patients in intensive care increased.

The number of tests completed in the previous day dropped to 14,379 — down from a high of over 20,000 reported Saturday — as the amount tends to fall after a weekend.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 28,263 with 78.4 per cent considered resolved.

