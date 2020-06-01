Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 404 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 10:49 am EDT

FILE -- A lab technician holds a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 404 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a jump from the 326 cases reported yesterday.

Ten more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,276.

Of the 2,276 total deaths, 1,445 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1648 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

Hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators remained steady, but the number of patients in intensive care increased.

The number of tests completed in the previous day dropped to 14,379 — down from a high of over 20,000 reported Saturday — as the amount tends to fall after a weekend.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 28,263 with 78.4 per cent considered resolved.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Dixie in the collectors, ramp lane remains blocked for repairs after a collision #401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more