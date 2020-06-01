Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Bell Canada to sell 25 data centres for $1.04B for Equinix Inc.

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Bell Canada has agreed to sell 25 data centres at 13 locations across Canada to Equinix Inc. for $1.04 billion in cash.

The Montreal-based telecommunications company will also retain five other data centres in various cities.

Bell says the deal includes a partnership with the Equinix platform of global data centre services.

More coming

 

 

The Canadian Press

