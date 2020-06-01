Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in North York

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in North York on Monday evening.

Crews responded to the crash between the motorcycle and a car in the Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue area around 6:20 p.m.

The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was unresponsive when paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic Services are on scene reconstructing the collision.

Road closures are expected until late at night.