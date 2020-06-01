Loading articles...

Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said Monday morning that no further information is being released.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Dixie in the collectors, ramp lane remains blocked for repairs after a collision #401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more