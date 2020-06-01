Loading articles...

Man dies in Arkansas after being shot by US Marshals

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man died after after being shot by U.S. Marshals as they tried to arrest him Monday in a northwest Arkansas parking lot on an attempted murder warrant, authorities said.

Fayetteville police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy said the man was shot while in his car. The U.S. Marshals Service said the man died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of strip mall.

Murphy said no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Marshals Service referred all questions on the investigation to the FBI.

FBI spokesman Connor Hagan said Monday afternoon that a team from the bureau had left the scene of the shooting and the investigation was continuing.

