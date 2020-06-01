Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lundin Gold restarting Fruta del Norte after suspending operations in March
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2020 9:13 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
VANCOUVER — Lundin Gold Inc. says it is moving to restart operations at its Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador after suspending operations on March 22 due to the pandemic.
The company says it has started moving supplies to the mine.
It has also instituted a strict protocol for personnel movement.
The company says a seven-day quarantine period followed by a negative test for the virus is required before an employee or contractor will be allowed to enter Fruta del Norte.
While operations have been suspended, Lundin says workers have been carrying out several projects and maintenance work in preparation for the restart of operations.
It says the SAG mill was relined, maintenance of underground dewatering equipment took place and infrastructure and mill modifications to improve mill recoveries were made.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:LUG)
The Canadian Press
