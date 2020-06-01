Loading articles...

Lundin Gold restarting Fruta del Norte after suspending operations in March

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

VANCOUVER — Lundin Gold Inc. says it is moving to restart operations at its Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador after suspending operations on March 22 due to the pandemic.

The company says it has started moving supplies to the mine.

It has also instituted a strict protocol for personnel movement.

The company says a seven-day quarantine period followed by a negative test for the virus is required before an employee or contractor will be allowed to enter Fruta del Norte.

While operations have been suspended, Lundin says workers have been carrying out several projects and maintenance work in preparation for the restart of operations.

It says the SAG mill was relined, maintenance of underground dewatering equipment took place and infrastructure and mill modifications to improve mill recoveries were made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LUG)

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Dixie in the collectors, at the end of the ramp lane there is a stalled truck, heavy tow has just arrived on scene
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more