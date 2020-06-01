Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Laliberte abandons legal challenge of tax bill for 2009 space flight
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2020 12:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
Canadian billionaire Guy Laliberte reacts during a news conference at the Star City, on Tuesday Oct 13. 2009, following his return from the Space Station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mikhail Metzel
MONTREAL — The billionaire founder of the Cirque du Soleil is ending efforts to recover millions of dollars paid to Canadian tax authorities relating to his 2009 stay on board the International Space Station.
Quebec businessman Guy Laliberte says he won’t seek leave to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision to dismiss the case.
In a 26-page decision, Justice Mary Gleason agreed with the Tax Court of Canada that Laliberte’s appeal may appear “unusual and exotic,” but not when the case is considered on its merits.
Laliberte was trying to avoid having to pay tax on the $41.8-million bill that accompanied his space trip, by arguing that these were business expenses and not a personal stay.
Laliberte was Canada’s first space tourist. He used his weightless journey to raise awareness of the problems linked to the accessibility of water in the world.
The tax court allocated the business portion of the trip at 10 per cent leaving the remaining $37.6 million as a taxable benefit.
Spokeswoman Anne Dongois says Laliberte was “disappointed” by the Federal Court ruling issued Friday, adding that the taxes were paid several years ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020