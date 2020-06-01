Loading articles...

Grains mixed,livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was off .80 cent at $5.1620 a bushel; May corn was up .60 cent at $3.2420 a bushel; July oats rose 1.40 cents at $3.2660 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 3.40 cents at 8.4460 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 2.43 cents at $.9805 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.3410 a pound; June lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at .5518 a pound.

The Associated Press

