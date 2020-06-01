Loading articles...

Embraer: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported a loss of $292 million in its first quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 57 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $633.8 million in the period.

Embraer shares have dropped 72% since the beginning of the year.

The Associated Press

