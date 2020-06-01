Loading articles...

China XD: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

DALIAN, China (AP) _ China XD Plastics Co. (CXDC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $65 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dalian, China-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share.

The maker of plastics used in automobiles posted revenue of $310.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

The company’s shares closed at 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDC

The Associated Press

