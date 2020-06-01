Loading articles...

Cancer Genetics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) on Monday reported a loss of $200,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rutherford, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.7 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.09. A year ago, they were trading at $5.03.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGIX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Gardiner west of Spadina, the collision has cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more