Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bird strike might have caused Snowbird crash, early investigation finds
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2020 12:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:54 pm EDT
First responders attend to a person on a rooftop at the scene of a crash involving a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft, in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Castanet Kamloops, Brendan Kergin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it’s focusing on a bird strike as the reason a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia last month.
A preliminary investigation report posted today says a close look at video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane’s right engine intake “during the critical phase of take-off.”
The crash near Kamloops killed air force Capt. Jenn Casey, a public-affairs officer riding as a passenger, and seriously injured the pilot.
Though the plane crashed in a populated area, nobody on the ground was badly injured.
The Snowbirds were on a cross-country tour at the time of the crash, performing over cities and towns to try to raise morale a little amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The air force’s report says the investigation will continue to probe the possibility of a bird strike and whether the Tutor jet’s escape devices worked properly.