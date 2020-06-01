Loading articles...

Bird strike might have caused Snowbird crash, early investigation finds

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:54 pm EDT

First responders attend to a person on a rooftop at the scene of a crash involving a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft, in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Castanet Kamloops, Brendan Kergin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Royal Canadian Air Force says it’s focusing on a bird strike as the reason a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia last month.

A preliminary investigation report posted today says a close look at video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane’s right engine intake “during the critical phase of take-off.”

A single bird (red circle) can be seen near the right engine intake during takeoff. Department of National Defence.

The crash near Kamloops killed air force Capt. Jenn Casey, a public-affairs officer riding as a passenger, and seriously injured the pilot.

Though the plane crashed in a populated area, nobody on the ground was badly injured.

Wreckage from the Snowbird crash. Department of National Defence.

The Snowbirds were on a cross-country tour at the time of the crash, performing over cities and towns to try to raise morale a little amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air force’s report says the investigation will continue to probe the possibility of a bird strike and whether the Tutor jet’s escape devices worked properly.

