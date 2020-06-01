Loading articles...

Beartooth Highway opens for summer after snow clearance

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Beartooth Highway connecting Yellowstone National Park with Red Lodge, Montana, has opened for the season, officials said.

The Wyoming section was cleared for summer travel May 29, connecting with the opened Montana portion of the road, The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Saturday.

The 68-mile (109-kilometre) road beginning at the park’s northeast entrance is typically closed from October through April or May as a result of snow.

The Montana Department of Transportation cleared the Montana side by May 22 only to temporarily close it again due to blizzard conditions at the summit that deposited new snow.

Crews work to keep the road plowed and open, but unpredictable weather conditions may cause temporary closures throughout the summer, transportation officials said.

Designated an All-American Road in the National Scenic Byways program, the route is the highest elevation highway in the Northern Rockies.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
Collision NB DVP at Bloor - left lane blocked, right lane partially blocked. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more