All officers at Toronto woman's apartment before her death interviewed, SIU says

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says it has interviewed all six police officers who were at a 29-year-old woman’s Toronto apartment before she fell to her death last week.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has also found video security footage at the building in the city’s west end where Regis Korchinski-Paquet died.

The SIU says it has interviewed four other witnesses and is expected to interview Korchinski-Paquet’s family this week.

The 29-year-old woman’s death sparked an outcry from her family who said they called police to help with her mental health.

Thousands marched on Saturday to police headquarters to protest the treatment by officers of black and Indigenous people and those in a mental health crisis.

The family, police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory have asked the SIU to expedite the investigation, which the watchdog says it is doing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press

