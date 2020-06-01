Loading articles...

Alberta introduces bill to create own parole board, following Quebec, Ontario

Last Updated Jun 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

EDMONTON — Alberta has introduced a bill to create its own parole board.

Premier Jason Kenney says it’s time Alberta took more control over the process, and says the goal will be to staff the board with members who better recognize community concerns, particularly rural areas facing rising crime rates.

The federal government controls the parole system and will continue to make parole decisions for those inmates serving sentences longer than two years.

But for those serving sentences under two years, the new Alberta board will make decisions on eligibility and conditions upon release.

Kenney says the system will begin operating at the start of 2021 at a cost of $600,000 a year, and some of that money will come from the federal government.

Quebec and Ontario already operate their own provincial parole programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020

The Canadian Press

