Loading articles...

The Latest: Atalanta coach says virus was life-threatening.

Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini gives instructions during the Champions League group C soccer match between Atalanta and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Gasperini says he had the coronavirus and was concerned for his life mid-March. Gasperini tells the Gazzetta dello Sport that he started feeling sick on March 9, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The coach of Italian soccer club Atalanta says he acquired COVID-19 and was concerned for his life in mid-March.

Gian Piero Gasperini tells the Gazzetta dello Sport that he started feeling sick on March 9, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

He says that when he returned to Bergamo, which was quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, “I didn’t have a fever but I felt destroyed and as if I had a 40-degree (Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit) fever.”

He adds, “Every two minutes an ambulance passed by as there’s a hospital nearby. It seemed like a war. At night, I would think, ‘If go in (the hospital), what will happen to me?’”

Gasperini said he quickly recovered without checking into the hospital and didn’t confirm he had the virus until the entire Atalanta team was tested 10 days ago.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Clear! #EB401 express at Dufferin.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:10 PM
Hello sun! We see you trying to make your way around the cloud cover. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?…
Latest Weather
Read more