Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Quebec adds 202 coronavirus deaths due to data transmission problem
by the canadian press
Posted May 31, 2020 2:03 pm EDT
FILE -- A lab technician holds a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient at Soesterberg Air Base Park.
Healthcare staff with at least 24 hours of coronavirus-related complaints are now also being tested at Soesterberg Air Base Park. Employees working in nursing homes, care for the disabled, general practitioner care, home care, youth care, obstetric and maternity care and mental health care (GGZ). Physiotherapists, dentists and other oral care employees are also eligible. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 202 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial tally to 4,641.
Officials explain the huge spike is due to 165 deaths that weren’t counted previously due to a data transmission issue.
The number of deaths recorded in the past day is actually 37 and while the province has 51,059 confirmed cases, the number of new cases continued its decline with just 408 reported.
The uncounted deaths were all from the hard-hit Montreal area, which has accounted for half of the province’s novel coronavirus cases and more than 60 per cent of the deaths.
The number of hospitalizations stood at 1,198, with 171 in intensive care.
The province reports that 16,346 people have recovered.