Police chief thanks Torontonians for peaceful #JusticeForRegis rally
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2020 2:31 pm EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
Toronto police chief Mark Saunders speaks at his year-end press conference. CITYNEWS
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders thanked the public Sunday for a peaceful rally in the city on Saturday, prompted by the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.
In a post on Twitter, Saunders said he has heard the demands of “justice for Regis”and called for an expedited SIU investigation.
Thank you for a peaceful and safe #JusticeForRegis protest yesterday. You spoke loudly and I heard you. Toronto honoured Regis’ family’s request to be peaceful. We need the facts and an EXPEDITED & thorough SIU investigation so we can move forward together. #Toronto
Councillor Joe Cressy also tweeted his solidarity with the protesters, saying “anti-Black racism is real and pervasive in our city and our country.”
Anti-Black racism is real and pervasive in our city and our country. I stand in solidarity with the Torontonians who marched for justice in our streets yesterday, and all those demonstrating against anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism and violence.