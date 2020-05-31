Police chief thanks Torontonians for peaceful #JusticeForRegis rally

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders thanked the public Sunday for a peaceful rally in the city on Saturday, prompted by the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

In a post on Twitter, Saunders said he has heard the demands of “justice for Regis”and called for an expedited SIU investigation.

Thank you for a peaceful and safe #JusticeForRegis protest yesterday. You spoke loudly and I heard you. Toronto honoured Regis’ family’s request to be peaceful. We need the facts and an EXPEDITED & thorough SIU investigation so we can move forward together. #Toronto — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) May 31, 2020

Councillor Joe Cressy also tweeted his solidarity with the protesters, saying “anti-Black racism is real and pervasive in our city and our country.”

Anti-Black racism is real and pervasive in our city and our country. I stand in solidarity with the Torontonians who marched for justice in our streets yesterday, and all those demonstrating against anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism and violence. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 31, 2020

Thousands took to the streets of downtown Toronto on Saturday, chanting “justice for Regis” — rallying in the aftermath of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States.

The protest followed the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet on Tuesday, which is currently being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

The 29-year-old fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home.