Police chief thanks Torontonians for peaceful #JusticeForRegis rally

Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders speaks at his year-end press conference. CITYNEWS

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders thanked the public Sunday for a peaceful rally in the city on Saturday, prompted by the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

In a post on Twitter, Saunders said he has heard the demands of “justice for Regis”and called for an expedited SIU investigation.

Councillor Joe Cressy also tweeted his solidarity with the protesters, saying “anti-Black racism is real and pervasive in our city and our country.”

Thousands took to the streets of downtown Toronto on Saturday, chanting “justice for Regis” — rallying in the aftermath of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States.

The protest followed the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet on Tuesday, which is currently being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

The 29-year-old fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home.

