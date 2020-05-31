Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 326 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 10:57 am EDT
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 29, 2020: A healthcare worker holds vials with blood samples while performing laboratory tests which detect immunoglobulin class G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus in blood at the SklifLab laboratory of Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS (Photo by Sergei KarpukhinTASS via Getty Images)
Ontario confirmed 326 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 323 cases reported on Saturday.
Nineteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,266.
Of the 2,266 total deaths, 1,438 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,642 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 27,859 with 78.3 per cent considered resolved.