Ontario confirms 326 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 10:57 am EDT

Ontario confirmed 326 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 323 cases reported on Saturday.

Nineteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,266.

Of the 2,266 total deaths, 1,438 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,642 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 27,859 with 78.3 per cent considered resolved.

