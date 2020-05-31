Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Notre Dame forecourt opens to public after long cleanup
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2020 8:34 am EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT
PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral’s forecourt is being opened up to the public for the first time since the devastating fire of April 15 last year.
The body overseeing the Gothic structure’s restoration issued a statement Sunday saying that the reopening was finally made possible after several deep clean operations took place to remove toxic lead dust from the large forecourt.
Dozens of tons of lead went up in flames during the fire, sending tons of poisonous lead dust onto the surrounding ground.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will join senior clergy on a visit to the area in the afternoon.
To protect public health, the site will continue to “be regularly cleaned and samples also taken” for monitoring and analysis.
The cathedral is still closed, and will be for several years during renovations.