Loading articles...

Notre Dame forecourt opens to public after long cleanup

Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral’s forecourt is being opened up to the public for the first time since the devastating fire of April 15 last year.

The body overseeing the Gothic structure’s restoration issued a statement Sunday saying that the reopening was finally made possible after several deep clean operations took place to remove toxic lead dust from the large forecourt.

Dozens of tons of lead went up in flames during the fire, sending tons of poisonous lead dust onto the surrounding ground.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will join senior clergy on a visit to the area in the afternoon.

To protect public health, the site will continue to “be regularly cleaned and samples also taken” for monitoring and analysis.

The cathedral is still closed, and will be for several years during renovations.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Collision blocks NB lanes along Bathurst at Shelborne Ave. #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:25 AM
A fresher feel across the GTA. Today's guaranteed high is 16 degrees. A great afternoon to open the windows and l…
Latest Weather
Read more