New Brunswick reports new cases of COVID-19 in long-term care home
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
FREDERICTON — Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 near Campbellton, bringing to 12 the number of cases in a cluster in the area.
Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell says the three new cases Sunday and one reported Saturday are all at the Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, a long-term care facility.
Last week, a health-care worker at the facility also tested positive.
The outbreak began after a health-care worker contracted the virus in Quebec and returned to New Brunswick, and then failed to self-isolate for 14 days.
Russell says three people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.
There have been 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province and 120 people have recovered from the illness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.
The Canadian Press
