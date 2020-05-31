Loading articles...

No injuries after ammonia leak at Brampton Maple Lodge Farms plant

Brampton fire crews investigate an ammonia leak at a Maple Lodge Farms plant in Brampton on May 31, 2020. (TWITTER/@BramptonFireES)

No injuries were reported after an ammonia leak forced the evacuation of the Maple Lodge Farms plant, Brampton Fire Services said Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the facility on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue West, for a report of a chemical leak at around 8:16 a.m.

Police and fire officials said they asked people in the surrounding area to stay indoors for a time as emergency crews conducted an investigation.

That request, which fire officials said was precautionary only, was lifted at 2 p.m.

Acting Platoon Chief David van Houten said crews are working to clear the plant of the ammonia gas. He said they expect to clear the scene by Sunday evening.

It appears the leak was caused when a worker doing maintenance work inserted a screw into a pipe that was carrying the gas, he said.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEARED: #WB401 west of Avenue Rd express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:56 PM
Beautiful sunshine, but below seasonal this afternoon. Temps warm up again this week! Cool tomorrow morning with s…
Latest Weather
Read more