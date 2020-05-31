Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No injuries after ammonia leak at Brampton Maple Lodge Farms plant
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2020 3:07 pm EDT
Brampton fire crews investigate an ammonia leak at a Maple Lodge Farms plant in Brampton on May 31, 2020. (TWITTER/@BramptonFireES)
No injuries were reported after an ammonia leak forced the evacuation of the Maple Lodge Farms plant, Brampton Fire Services said Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the facility on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue West, for a report of a chemical leak at around 8:16 a.m.
Police and fire officials said they asked people in the surrounding area to stay indoors for a time as emergency crews conducted an investigation.
That request, which fire officials said was precautionary only, was lifted at 2 p.m.
Acting Platoon Chief David van Houten said crews are working to clear the plant of the ammonia gas. He said they expect to clear the scene by Sunday evening.
It appears the leak was caused when a worker doing maintenance work inserted a screw into a pipe that was carrying the gas, he said.
