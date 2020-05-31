Healthcare union calls on Ford government to take over Woodbridge Vista

The union representing thousands of frontline healthcare workers in the province is calling on the Ford government to take over another long-term care facility.

York Region says 18 residents at Woodbridge Vista Care Community were sent to hospital Saturday night.

In an open letter sent to premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, SEIU Healthcare says it has “serious concerns” surrounding the situation at the facility.

“Our members have informed the union that 83 residents are COVID-19 positive, including 17 who died, as well as 26 infected staff. Further, staffing levels are dangerously low and temporary/agency workers are not able to fill the gap,” said SEIU president Sharleen Stewart. “As a result, staff have lost confidence in management’s ability to oversee the crisis.”

Stewart says the government needs to assume administrative and operational control of the facility, just as it has with seven other long-term care homes in the province.

“Action is required for the health and safety of everyone at this nursing home.”

Sienna Living, which manages the home, has yet to respond to the union’s statement.

On Friday, they reported 64 resident and 19 team members have tested positive for COVID-19, adding they were all “self-isolating.”

Last Wednesday, the premier announced the province was taking over management of five long-term care homes in the GTA – Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place Care Centre in North York, Altamont Care in Scarborough, Orchard Villa in Pickering and Camilla Care Home in Mississauga. The move followed a disturbing report

Downsview Long Term Care Centre and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton are also under government control.

The move followed a disturbing report from the military which details infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying out for help for hours.

The government has launched a full investigation into the allegations and Ford threatened to “pull licenses and shut down facilities if necessary.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report