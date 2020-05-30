Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Arrests at Seattle George Floyd protest
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2020 6:41 pm EDT
Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
Demonstrators march at 5th Avenue and Marion Street in downtown Seattle to show solidarity with Minneapolis and protesting police brutality on Friday, May 29, 2020. George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. ( (Amanda Snyder /The Seattle Times via AP)
SEATTLE — The Latest on protests in the Northwest sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (all times local):
3:36 p.m.
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle to protest the killing of George Floyd and a largely peaceful gathering turned rowdier Saturday afternoon.
Police deployed flash bangs and pepper sprayed some demonstrators who got close to police lines. Police on bicycles pushed back several protesters.
A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said some people were arrested though she didn’t have an exact figure.