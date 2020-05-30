Loading articles...

The Latest: Arrests at Seattle George Floyd protest

Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

Demonstrators march at 5th Avenue and Marion Street in downtown Seattle to show solidarity with Minneapolis and protesting police brutality on Friday, May 29, 2020. George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. ( (Amanda Snyder /The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE — The Latest on protests in the Northwest sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (all times local):

3:36 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle to protest the killing of George Floyd and a largely peaceful gathering turned rowdier Saturday afternoon.

Police deployed flash bangs and pepper sprayed some demonstrators who got close to police lines. Police on bicycles pushed back several protesters.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said some people were arrested though she didn’t have an exact figure.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:48 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Kipling Avenue and The Queensway, @TPS22Div. Info - northbound lanes, three vehicles involved. Northbound Kip…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Hello sun! We see you trying to make your way around the cloud cover. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?…
Latest Weather
Read more