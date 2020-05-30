Teen wanted on firearm charges connected to downtown shooting of rapper identified

Toronto police have received judicial authorization to identify a 17-year-old wanted on firearm charges connected to the brazen daylight shooting killed a rapper and injured two others.

Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on several firearm charges on a Canada-wide warrant.

Dimarjio Jenkins, a local rapper who went by the name Houdini, was pronounced dead shortly after a shooting near the intersection of King and Peter streets just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy with Jenkins and a 27-year-old woman, who was an innocent bystander, were also injured in the shooting.

Robinson is believed to have been an associate of Jenkins and is believed to be the person captured on security cameras in a nearby restaurant moments after the shooting occurred.

No other suspects have been identified at this time.

The vehicle involved in the shooting, a blue Tiguan, was later found burned out in York Region.

Video footage released of the gunfight shows a six-year-old boy and his mother narrowly missing being struck by bullets.