Province introduces fixed electricity price

The Ontario government has announced they will be introducing a fixed electricity price, to be known as the COVID-19 Recovery Rate.

The 12.8 cents per kilowatt price, which is based on the average cost of electricity, was set by the Ontario Energy Board.

It will be in place from June 1 to October 31, 2020 and will be automatically applied to all time-of-use customers for 24 hours a day.

The province have previously reduced hydro rates to shift all time-of-use rates to off-peak rates on March 24.

More information is expected to be released during the premier’s daily briefing on Monday.