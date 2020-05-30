Protesters prepare to rally in Toronto against anti-black, Indigenous racism

A rally is set to take place in Toronto today in protest of what organizers describe as anti-black and anti-Indigenous racism around the world.

The protest, organized by a group dubbed Not Another Black Life, comes on the heels of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States.

The group is set to march from Christie Pits park to Queen’s Park, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A Minnesota police officer is now facing a murder charge in the death of George Floyd, a black man caught on film pleading for air as an officer knelt on his neck.

And Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home on Wednesday.

A lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet’s family says her relatives do not want to see violence, only answers as to how and why she died.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said during a press conference Friday he hoped any protest in Toronto is one that is legal and peaceful.

“Democracy, lawful protest is healthy and I’m fully respectful of that. With this type of protest, what I don’t want is people’s behaviour to be manifested on lies or mistruths. That is my concern,” added Saunders. “And the only people that have that truth right now are the ones who are conducting that investigation. Once that investigation is done, then its time to have that discussion on what the go-forward looks like.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the community’s anger over her death understandable, describing anti-black racism as “a fact in our society” and encouraging protesters gathering this afternoon to practice physical distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

