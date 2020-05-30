Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police make nearly 1,400 arrests as protests continue
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2020 11:06 pm EDT
Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black. Chauvin is white.
The arrest has done little to quell protests across the country over the weekend. Most have been peaceful, but some have erupted in violence.
An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.
More than a third of the arrests, 533, came from Los Angeles alone on Friday.. The mayor of the nation’s second-largest city has imposed a citywide curfew until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.