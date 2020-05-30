Loading articles...

Police make nearly 1,400 arrests as protests continue

Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black. Chauvin is white.

The arrest has done little to quell protests across the country over the weekend. Most have been peaceful, but some have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

More than a third of the arrests, 533, came from Los Angeles alone on Friday.. The mayor of the nation’s second-largest city has imposed a citywide curfew until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
STOPPED VEHICLE - #WB401 collectors west of Markham Rd. Right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:10 PM
Hello sun! We see you trying to make your way around the cloud cover. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?…
Latest Weather
Read more