Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario says drive-in movie theatres are clear to reopen on Sunday
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2020 9:33 am EDT
Bob Boyle, owner, of the Brackley Drive-in Theatre in Brackley, P.E.I. and his daughter Addison Boyle pose for a photo on Friday, May 15, 2020. Hollywood flicks were always the main attraction at Bob Boyle's drive-in theatre on the outskirts of Brackley, P.E.I., but shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, a nearby high school made an unusual request. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis
Ontario is giving drive-in movie theatres the clear to reopen.
The province says existing outdoor big screens will allowed to resume business starting on Sunday.
The decision comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger repening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.
Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 without sufficient physical distancing.
The province says washrooms in the facilities will be operating as long as health and safety requirements are followed.
Ontario will also permit batting cages to reopen on Sunday.