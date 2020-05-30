Ontario says drive-in movie theatres are clear to reopen on Sunday

Ontario is giving drive-in movie theatres the clear to reopen.

The province says existing outdoor big screens will allowed to resume business starting on Sunday.

The decision comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger repening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.

Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 without sufficient physical distancing.

The province says washrooms in the facilities will be operating as long as health and safety requirements are followed.

Ontario will also permit batting cages to reopen on Sunday.