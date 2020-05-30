Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 2 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:00 AM
COLLISION: #EB401 at James Snow Parkway. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:51 PM
(2:50pm) Line of thunderstorms continues to advance NE at ~55-65 km/h ahead of the cold front that will break the h…
Latest Weather
Read more