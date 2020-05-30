Loading articles...

Los Angeles mayor imposes citywide curfew

Last Updated May 30, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew this evening,

Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5 a.m..

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:48 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Kipling Avenue and The Queensway, @TPS22Div. Info - northbound lanes, three vehicles involved. Northbound Kip…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Hello sun! We see you trying to make your way around the cloud cover. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?…
Latest Weather
Read more