Loading articles...

Deceased male found in downtown Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

Peel police are investigating after the discovery of a deceased male in downtown Brampton Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to Theatre Lane and Union Street at around 10:41 a.m.

Investigators said the circumstances are “suspicious” and are asking anyone with information to contact them. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

No other information has been released by the police.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle #WB401 at Avenue Rd express, in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
The last weekend of May, wow. A little below seasonal as we wrap up the month. The heat and humidity return by Wednesday.
Latest Weather
Read more