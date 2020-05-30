Loading articles...

Man critically injured in Rexdale shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Martin Grove and Albion Roads just before 6 a.m. by several people reporting gunshots.

The victim was found on the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A gray vehicle spotted fleeing the area has been identified as a possible suspect vehicle, but no other suspect information has been released.

There is a heavy police presence this morning due to a large crime scene and a crowd gathering in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

