3 teens charged in arson at Brampton school that caused $8M in damages
by News staff
Posted May 30, 2020 1:11 pm EDT
Brampton fire crews attend at blaze at St. Leonard Elementary School in Brampton, Ont. on May 9, 2020. (Twitter/@BramptonFireES)
Three young teenagers have been charged in the arson at a Brampton school that caused $8 million in damage.
Brampton fire was called to a report of smoke coming out of St. Leonard Elementary School around 5:45 p.m. on May 9.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze in the main office of the facility and there were no injuries reported, police said.
Once the fire was out and investigators were able to get inside the building, it was quickly determined the fire was set on purpose.
On Friday, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old, both from Brampton were arrested and charged with break and enter and arson causing damage to property. Another 13-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested on Saturday and is facing the same charges.
Police said there was significant damage to the classrooms, electrical systems and other important areas before the office area was set on fire.
Investigators said it would likely take 12-18 months for the damage to be repaired.