Tory calls on employees of major companies to work-from-home until September

Toronto mayor John Tory is calling on companies to keep their employees working from home until at least September as the city’s economy slowly reopens.

Tory says a number of the major downtown employers as well as the city’s post-secondary institutions have agreed to a phase-in return of employees and students and staggered start times where possible.

The mayor says this will also help take the pressure off the TTC and GO Transit as the number of people using public transit to return to work increases.

The city says more than 57,000 finance and insurance employees as well as over half of students at Toronto’s universities and colleges take public transit in the city.

Tory says the city itself will lead the way as it continues to prioritize working remotely for its employees.

“As Toronto reopens more businesses, it is critical that we follow public health guidelines and return employees to the workplace in safe and manageable ways,” said Tory. “Asking banks and other major employers in the downtown core to wait until at least September to begin returning the majority of their employees to work will help alleviate pressure on public transit and allow physical distancing to be maintained.”

The city is also calling on large employers to go over floor layouts and workplaces to determine how to safely meet with customers, adjust work shifts and business hours in order to comply with physical distancing measures.