SIU interviews witnesses, cops as it probes death of woman who fell from balcony

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has interviewed multiple witnesses and officers in their investigation into the death of a woman who fell from her 24th-floor balcony while police were in her home.

The Special Investigations Unit said on Friday that they’ve identified a subject officer in the investigation and will conduct an interview with them later Friday.

“The scene was examined, and a canvass of the area was completed in an effort to locate witnesses and video footage,” read a statement from the SIU.

“Investigators have spoken to several civilians who were able to shed some light on what transpired.”

The death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet has sparked questions from the woman’s family, local politicians and on social media about the role of officers in the incident.

Toronto’s police union expressed its concerns Friday about what it called unfounded allegations that officers pushed the woman off her balcony.

“The comments posted on social media are opportunistic and sensationalize this tragic event with blatant disregard for evidence or fact,” read a statement from the Toronto Police Association.

“Comments made without facts are a disservice to the community and the police.”

The association and Toronto’s police board have asked that the SIU move as quickly as possible in their investigation and provide updates so that the public can be presented with the facts.

However, Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam has questioned the SIU’s ability to investigate the incident.

“Every time the SIU gets involved, the same concerns always come to mind. How can families and the public be assured accountability and transparency,” the councillor said in a Twitter post on Thursday.