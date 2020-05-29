Loading articles...

Russia to send team to Guiana Space Center after fuel leak

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

MOSCOW — Russia’s space agency says it will send a team of specialists to South America to investigate the leak of toxic fuel from a Russian rocket stage at the Guiana Space Center.

The space centre in French Guiana includes a facility for launching Russian Soyuz rockets. Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti on Friday cited an official of the Roscosmos space agency as saying France reported a fuel leak from a Fregat upper-stage booster on May 21.

According to RIA-Novosti, the official said a team of specialists would be dispatched to French Guiana in early June.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 400 app. Duckworth. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Cold front dropped temps from a muggy 24° to a fresh 16° in Windsor in 20 minutes, and it's headed to #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more