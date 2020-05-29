Loading articles...

Police: Woman killed after charging officer with knife

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A woman armed with a butcher knife was fatally shot Friday after charging police officers outside a Florida government building, authorities said.

Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said during a news conference that the shooting occurred at the City Hall building, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Heba Momtaz Alazhari, 21, arrived at City Hall and asked for an officer’s help, officials said. When a uniformed officer went outside, the chief said she charged at him with a knife for unknown reasons.

Multiple officers fired at the woman, though Albano wouldn’t say how many. The officer who was attacked sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The chief did not say how many officers were involved, how many fired their weapons or how many times the woman was shot. The officer who was attacked did fire his weapon, Albano said.

State law enforcement agents will investigate the shooting.

Officials didn’t release the race of the woman or the officers involved.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:37 PM
It's that time of year! Watch two OPP officers successfuly escort a family of geese off the EB 403 near the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 PM
(2:50pm) Line of thunderstorms continues to advance NE at ~55-65 km/h ahead of the cold front that will break the h…
Latest Weather
Read more