Man killed in Oshawa house fire

A man died in a house fire on Pearson Street in Oshawa on May 29, 2020. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

A man has been killed in a fire in Oshawa, Durham police said Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to a house on Pearson Street at 9:27 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Crews found the body of a man inside the basement of the home. Police said they believe he was the only occupant of the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called into to investigate the incident.  The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

