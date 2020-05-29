Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East near Markham Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Police told 680 NEWS a BMW was pulling out of a gas station when the motorcycle, which was heading westbound on Lawrence, crashed into the front of the car.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
#SBDVP ramp to SB Don Mills is partially blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
A nice weekend to work on the garden. More comfortable conditions to spend a long time outside.
Latest Weather
Read more