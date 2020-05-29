Loading articles...

Man struck and killed trying to rescue turtle on interstate

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

RACINE, Wis. — A tow truck driver attempting to rescue a turtle Friday on an interstate highway in southeastern Wisconsin was struck and killed by a semi-trailer driver who then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver of the tow truck stopped with its lights on to remove the turtle from northbound Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road in Racine County. The victim was walking on the shoulder of the road when he was struck.

The semi was later found about 100 miles (160.93 kilometres) away in Ripon. No further details were available.

The Associated Press

